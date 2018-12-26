CENTRAL TEXAS — A tornado watch has been issued that includes the Waco, Killeen, Temple and Belton areas until 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

KCEN chief meteorologist Andy Andersen says small hail producing storms are mixed in with a wide area of light to moderate rain across Central Texas this midafternoon.

The first wave of the forecasted rain has made its way through the Central Texas area, and you can expect more of it off and on this evening, Andersen says.

A 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through Central Texas throughout Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for Bosque, Hill, Navarro, Lampasas, Coryell, Bell, McLennan, Falls, Limestone, Milam, Robertson, and other surrounding counties.

Scattered storms are expected to move into the area around noon, while stronger storms later in the afternoon can bring possible severe weather with high wind and hail threat, thanks to a warm 60-degree and cloudy start to the day.

A second line of showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday have the potential for producing isolated tornadoes and straight-line wind damage.

Between one to three inches of rain is predicted to fall, with 15- to 25-mile-per-hour winds and gusts as high as 30 mph.

