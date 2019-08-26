AUSTIN, Texas — Here's a look at the latest satellite and tracking information for Hurricane Dorian:

Dorian is a Category 4 hurricane and expected to get stronger over the Labor Day Holiday Weekend. The Bahamas are expected to be severely impacted by this major hurricane on Sunday and Monday.

Landfall in Florida is expected sometime late Labor Day or Tuesday. (NOTE: The map below will be updated by the National Hurricane Center by the 10 p.m. advisory to reflect the change to Category 4 status).

Along with a high wind and storm surge threat, flash flooding will be a major threat due to the slow speed of the storm.

The hurricane is not a threat to Texas.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 is considered the peak of hurricane season, so it comes as no surprise that we are seeing an increase in activity in the Atlantic Basin as we get closer to that date.

A look at the hurricane season.

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

