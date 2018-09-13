The National Weather Service announced around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday that Tropical Storm Joyce had formed in the Atlantic, leaving the disturbance approaching the Texas Gulf Coast still unnamed.

Meanwhile, the Channel 6 weather team has been keeping an eye on tropical wave Invest 95L since it began taking shape just south of the Yucatan Peninsula. The disturbance entered the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday morning and is making its way toward the South Texas coast between Corpus Christi and the Valley.

Had Invest 95L reached tropical storm force before the storm in the Atlantic did on Wednesday, it would have taken the name Joyce. As of Thursday morning, chances of Invest 95L becoming a named storm were low; but if it does reach tropical storm force before any other systems, it will take the name Kirk.

The Channel 6 weather team will continue to watch Invest 95L as it makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico. Get the latest forecast here.

