Hail larger than baseball size struck parts of the DFW area as severe thunderstorms rolled through overnight.

WFAA viewers sent in photos of very large hail beginning at around 1:30 a.m. Hail was reported across the metro area including Coppell, Arlington, Las Colinas, and Carrollton.

#WFAAweather Baseball size hail at 121 and 35 in North Carrollton pic.twitter.com/uGsozRD50h — Steff Allison, PMP, CSM (@SteffAllison08) June 6, 2018

The hail threat remained as these storms pass through the metro area. Along with the hail threat, dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning was expected with these storms.

