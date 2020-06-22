Watch: Huge lightning bolt strikes downtown Houston courthouse

Heavy downpours are expected most of the week.

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 viewer @igTXSalazar was recording on his cell phone when a big lightning bolt hit the one of the courthouses in downtown Houston on Monday morning.

The lighting hit the Harris County Civil Courthouse before 11 a.m. as a line of strong storms passed through our area.

At this time there have not been widespread reports of flooding or damage associated with the storms in our area, but some freeways have water impacting the frontage roads and mainlanes.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team says the worst of the weather is expected to be the rain, and the storms should not be severe.