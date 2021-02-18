"We need all hands on deck": Central Texans asked to conserve limited water supply

Winter weather-related power outages have tremendously impacted the local water supply in the Waco and Killeen area.

WACO, Texas — Power outages are not the only issue Central Texans have dealt with during this winter storm.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, 7 million Texans are under boil water advisories and more than 265,000 have no water.

In Waco, the storm caused both of its water treatment plants to lose power. This removed millions of gallons of water production from the city system. Residents there are urged to reduce the usage of water for the next 48 hours.

In Killeen, the city implemented stage 5 water restrictions to conserve. Stage 5 restrictions call for reducing the demand by 40 percent due to major breaks or pump system failures. City officials said they are taking every step possible to minimize service interruptions. They also need the public's help to conserve the supply.

“The water level in our storage capacity is reaching a critical level where we need to have people conserve the water they are using,” Killeen City Councilman Ken Wilkerson said. “That means taking a bath may be in a face bowl, a quick shower or something like that. Also do not do laundry. That is where we are, and we just need everybody to pull together and get through the next few days."



In Marlin, the water plant had a 10-inch pipe burst leaving people without water. Crews there continue to work to get the issue fixed. According to Mayor Carolyn Lofton, no one is moving supplies due to weather.