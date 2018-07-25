KUSA - A woman was able to leap from her Toyota Rav4 before it was consumed by what Sheridan's police chief described as a "massive" sinkhole that opened up on West Oxford Avenue near Santa Fe Drive Tuesday afternoon.

A report by a Sheridan police officer describes the moments after the sinkhole opened on the eastbound lanes of the road. He described watching water completely filling the hole and submerging the SUV.

Sheridan Police Chief Mark Campbell said the storm pipe responsible for the sinkhole is owned by the City of Englewood.

Englewood Public Works worked to remove the vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Oxford is closed in both directions from South Santa Fe Drive to South Clay St. while crews work on repairs.

This isn't the first time a sinkhole has been reported in this area.

Same area where a sinkhole in 2015 swallowed a Sgt Greg Miller's patrol car. Forever remembered with @BoggyDrawBrew's Sgt Sinkhole Hefeweizen. Cheers. https://t.co/mGE1o71o90 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) July 25, 2018

An police SUV was swallowed by a sinkhole in the area of West Oxford Avenue and River Point Parkway on June 5, 2015.

Nearby, a 9NEWS viewer saw a pickup truck tow a Mazda out of rising waters.

A storm dumped up to two inches of rain in 30 minutes on parts of the southern Denver metro area Tuesday afternoon. Littleton, Sheridan, Englewood and Centennial were all under a flash flood warning.

© 2018 KUSA-TV