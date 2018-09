TEMPLE, Texas — Shower and thunderstorms are likely Friday night. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.

Expect cloudy skies, with a low around 73.

Showers are likely to continue into Saturday with thunderstorms possible after 8 a.m. and a high near 77.

We could see rainfall amounts between 3/4 and 1 inch.

