Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Money
Sports
6 Fix Investigations
Coronavirus
Nation World
Politics
Military
Entertainment
Features
Latest News Stories
1 dead, another injured in early morning shooting in Killeen
Truck-or-treat in Temple
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
M-azing Monday on tap, but midweek changes abound | Central Texas Forecast
Sun fires off powerful solar flare
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Temple, TX »
68°
Temple, TX »
Weather
Closings
VERIFY
Heart of Central Texas
Your Best Life
Military Matters
Director's Chair
Money Talks
Keep Central Texas Working
Refuse to Lose
Taking Care of Teachers
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
GALLERY: Check out these Halloween 2021 costumes
1/14
Unknown
This costume was at the 89th MP Brigade Trunk or Treat Ft Hood event
2/14
Unknown
This costume was at the 89th MP Brigade Trunk or Treat Ft Hood event
3/14
Unknown
A cute doggie Halloween 2021
4/14
Unknown
A cute dog wearing a sombero.
5/14
Unknown
Look at this cowboy and his partner
6/14
KCEN
Look at this cute Astronaut!
7/14
Unknown
Bella is 11 years old and sassy in her witch costume
8/14
Unknown
A furry cute lumberjack
9/14
KCEN
Halloween 2021
10/14
Unknown
Cute dog dressed up for Halloween 2021
11/14
KCEN
Cute group of dogs dressed up for Halloween 2021
12/14
Unknown
Teddy Bear as a Muchacho this Halloween!
13/14
KCEN
"Are ya blind ref?!" our very own Felisa Cardenas costume was on point this Halloween!
14/14
Unknown
The cutest kid cop on our radar.
1
/
14
×
Unknown
This costume was at the 89th MP Brigade Trunk or Treat Ft Hood event
More
KCEN would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow