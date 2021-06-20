Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Money
VERIFY
6 Fix Investigations
Coronavirus
Nation World
Politics
Military
Entertainment
Features
Latest News Stories
Tiniest Texans | Central Texas babies are born just in time for Father's Day 2021
GALLERY: Central Texas babies born just in time for Father's Day 2021
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
Warm Father's Day, but slight cool down on the way | Central Texas Forecast
Central Texas Forecast | Mid 90s for rest of Father's Day weekend
Sports
Back
High School Sports
Baylor Bears
UMHB-Crusaders
Friday Night Lights
College
Latest Sports Stories
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials
Dressel, Ledecky romp to wins at US Olympic swim trials
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
Twitter
Latest News Stories
Spacewalking astronauts complete solar panel work
VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Temple, TX »
94°
Temple, TX »
Weather
Closings
VERIFY
Your Best Life
Military Matters
Director's Chair
Money Talks
Hiring Heidi
Refuse to Lose
Taking Care of Teachers
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com
Father's Day 2021
1/13
6 News Viewer
Happy Fathers Day to Conrad Medrano Sr.
2/13
6 News Viewer
Happy Father's Day to my hubby Biff Harris
3/13
6 News Viewer
4/13
6 News Viewer
Happy Father's Day to Joe Mondrik aka Cawcaw
5/13
6 News Viewer
6/13
6 News Viewer
Happy Fathers Day Daddy! I love you Tammy
7/13
6 News Viewer
My Dad Peter and his Dad "Papa"
8/13
6 News Viewer
Happy Father's Day to the funniest day around. I love you tons. ♥️
9/13
6 News Viewer
Big Don and little Don@ Lake LBJ
10/13
6 News Viewer
My Daddy who lives in MD but wearing his Fathers Day gift from us here in Texas ❤️
11/13
12/13
13/13
1
/
13
×
6 News Viewer
Happy Fathers Day to Conrad Medrano Sr.
More
KCEN would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow