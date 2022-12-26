Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Money
Near Me
6 Fix Investigations
Coronavirus
Nation World
Politics
Military
Entertainment
Features
Latest News Stories
Small Cold Front Tomorrow with Continual Warmup Heading Towards the New Year | Central Texas Forecast
A Christmas Story - Central Texas shares their Christmas photos
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
Small Cold Front Tomorrow with Continual Warmup Heading Towards the New Year | Central Texas Forecast
At least 34 killed across US from frigid winter storm
Sports
VERIFY
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Temple, TX »
27°
Temple, TX »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
VERIFY
Heart of Central Texas
Your Best Life
Military Matters
Director's Chair
Money Talks
Taking Care of Teachers
Education Matters
Real Estate Matters
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
A Christmas Story - Central Texas shares their Christmas photos
1/18
Melissa Ermis
Christmas Credit: Melissa Ermis
2/18
Melissa Ermis
Christmas Credit: Melissa Ermis
3/18
Karla Krska
Credit: Karla Krska
4/18
Angie
Credit: Angie
5/18
Karla Krska
Merry Christmas from the Pittman family! Credit: Karla Krska
6/18
Stacy Wolbrueck
My mother in law and 2 of her great grandchildren at a family gathering today. Credit: Stacy Wolbrueck
7/18
Amanda Pacatte
Sadie is a 6.5 Aussiedoodle from Temple enjoying her First Christmas Credit: Amanda Pacatte
8/18
Amanda Pacatte
Sadie is a 6.5 Aussiedoodle from Temple enjoying her First Christmas Credit: Amanda Pacatte
9/18
Mariah Trevino
First Christmas Credit: Mariah Trevino
10/18
Selfie
Merry Christmas from our Family to yours… Credit: Selfie
11/18
Selfie
Merry Christmas from our Family to yours… Credit: Selfie
12/18
Me
Merry Christmas from Christian & Caleb! Credit: Me
13/18
Sheila Howze-Jones
Christmas Pajama Party at My Grandfather’s House Credit: Sheila Howze-Jones
14/18
WalMart
Merry Christmas Credit: WalMart
15/18
Heather Peters
Merry Christmas from the Reaves Credit: Heather Peters
16/18
Melinda Mathews
Christmas joy Credit: Melinda Mathews
17/18
Melinda Mathews
Credit: Melinda Mathews
18/18
Grandma
Someone was on the nice list in Lubbock, TX! Credit: Grandma
1
/
18
×
Melissa Ermis
Christmas Credit: Melissa Ermis
More
Before You Leave, Check This Out
KCEN would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow