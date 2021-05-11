Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Money
VERIFY
6 Fix Investigations
Coronavirus
Nation World
Politics
Military
Entertainment
Features
Latest News Stories
Senior Shout Outs 2021
Kids falling through the cracks | Teachers reflect on how a COVID-19 school year impacted students
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
Thursday weather update
Patchy fog expected Wednesday night | Central Texas Forecast
Sports
Back
High School Sports
Baylor Bears
UMHB-Crusaders
Friday Night Lights
College
Latest Sports Stories
No, bets on Medina Spirit will not change if Kentucky Derby winner is disqualified
NFL releases 2021 schedule
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
Twitter
Latest News Stories
Gallery: Senior Shout Outs 2021
Senior Shout Outs 2021
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Temple, TX »
71°
Temple, TX »
Weather
Closings
VERIFY
Your Best Life
Military Matters
Director's Chair
Money Talks
Hiring Heidi
Refuse to Lose
Taking Care of Teachers
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com
Senior Shout Outs 2021
1/12
Olaiya Thomas
Mekiyah Rhayne Glynn LaVega High School Physical Education/Teaching Credit: Olaiya Thomas
2/12
Holy Trinity Catholic HS
Senior Shelby Freehill. Credit: Holy Trinity Catholic HS
3/12
The Straleys
Brandon and Brandi Straley twins from Lampasas High School Credit: The Straleys
4/12
Helen Gonzales
Dariann Gonzales UMHB School of Nursing BSN Plans to work at a local Children’s Hospital as a pediatric nurse Credit: Helen Gonzales
5/12
Annie Beth Photography
He will attend St.Edward's University to major in Biology (Pre-Med) goal of becoming an Anesthesiologist. Credit: Annie Beth Photography
6/12
Gina Williams- Mom
Temple High School Senior Class of 2021 Credit: Gina Williams- Mom
7/12
Gena Beliveau
Natalie Beliveau graduating from Early College High School - KISD and Central Texas College. Going to TAMUCT Credit: Gena Beliveau
8/12
Mom
Danica (Early College HS) & Oscar (Ellison HS) Seniors 2021 Credit: Mom
9/12
Mom
Senior Tyler VanBeber - THS Class of 2021 Credit: Mom
10/12
Jalyn Wedding
Credit: Jalyn Wedding
11/12
Mon
Colby Barton is a senior at Yoe High School and ranked #3 in his class! He will be attending Texas A&M. Credit: Mon
12/12
Temple High School
Bryan Williams - Temple High School 2021 Will attend Temple College and play baseball Credit: Temple High School
1
/
12
×
Olaiya Thomas
Mekiyah Rhayne Glynn LaVega High School Physical Education/Teaching Credit: Olaiya Thomas
More
KCEN would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow