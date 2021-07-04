Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Money
VERIFY
6 Fix Investigations
Coronavirus
Nation World
Politics
Military
Entertainment
Features
Latest News Stories
Gallery: Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker's funeral service
Virtual reunion with Central Texas kidney donors, recipients
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
Literal bird's-eye view of Florida traffic
The rise of poweroutage.us
Sports
Back
High School Sports
Baylor Bears
UMHB-Crusaders
Friday Night Lights
College
Latest Sports Stories
Baylor routs Gonzaga, wins first men's basketball national championship
Confident Bears surge to crown
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
Twitter
Latest News Stories
Gallery: Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker's funeral service
Virtual reunion with Central Texas kidney donors, recipients
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Temple, TX »
73°
Temple, TX »
Weather
Closings
VERIFY
Your Best Life
Military Matters
Director's Chair
Money Talks
Hiring Heidi
Refuse to Lose
My Favorite Teacher
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com
Gallery: Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker's funeral service
1/8
YouTube
Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker's life was remembered and honored in Groesbeck, Texas Wednesday, April 7.
2/8
YouTube
Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker's life was remembered and honored in Groesbeck, Texas Wednesday, April 7.
3/8
YouTube
Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker's life was remembered and honored in Groesbeck, Texas Wednesday, April 7.
4/8
YouTube
Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker's life was remembered and honored in Groesbeck, Texas Wednesday, April 7.
5/8
YouTube
Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker's life was remembered and honored in Groesbeck, Texas Wednesday, April 7.
6/8
YouTube
Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker's life was remembered and honored in Groesbeck, Texas Wednesday, April 7.
7/8
YouTube
Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker's life was remembered and honored in Groesbeck, Texas Wednesday, April 7.
8/8
Texas DPS
Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker is in stable, yet critical condition after he was shot Friday night.
1
/
8
×
YouTube
Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker's life was remembered and honored in Groesbeck, Texas Wednesday, April 7.
More
KCEN would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow