Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Money
VERIFY
6 Fix Investigations
Coronavirus
Nation World
Politics
Military
Entertainment
Features
Latest News Stories
PHOTOS: What remains of G.W. Carver Middle School
PHOTOS: What remains of G.W. Carver Middle School
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
Some spotty showers possible Wednesday | Central Texas Forecast
Some spotty showers possible Wednesday | Central Texas Forecast
Sports
Back
High School Sports
Baylor Bears
UMHB-Crusaders
Friday Night Lights
College
Latest Sports Stories
The 'twisties': Gymnastics requires as much mental strength as it does physical
Simone Biles said she had the 'twisties' during team final. Here's what that is.
Simone Biles got the 'twisties' during team final. Here's what that means.
The 'twisties': Explaining the frightening phenomenon Simone Biles mentioned
Tokyo Rewind, July 27: Biles bows out, Ledecky wins 1st Tokyo gold
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
Twitter
Latest News Stories
PHOTOS: What remains of G.W. Carver Middle School
PHOTOS: What remains of G.W. Carver Middle School
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Temple, TX »
91°
Temple, TX »
Weather
Closings
VERIFY
Your Best Life
Military Matters
Director's Chair
Money Talks
Keep Central Texas Working
Refuse to Lose
Taking Care of Teachers
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
PHOTOS: What remains of G.W. Carver Middle School
1/4
Baylee Bates
What remains of the G.W. Carver Middle School after the building was engulfed in flames on July 27, 2021
2/4
Baylee Bates
3/4
Baylee Bates
4/4
Baylee Bates
What remains of the G.W. Carver Middle School after the building was engulfed in flames on July 27, 2021
1
/
4
×
Baylee Bates
What remains of the G.W. Carver Middle School after the building was engulfed in flames on July 27, 2021
More
KCEN would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow