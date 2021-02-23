Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com
PHOTOS: Explosion from train, 18-wheeler colliding in Cameron, Texas
Cameron Police Chief Lonnie Gosch
A train collided with an 18-wheeler in Cameron early Tuesday morning.
Karla Saufer
A train collided into an 18-wheeler in Cameron, Texas Tuesday morning.
Lynn Hagan
Huge smoke cloud seen from a distance after a train collided with an 18-wheeler in Cameron Tuesday morning.
Facebook
Chris White says multiple crews responding to the scene, asks public to stay clear of the road.
Facebook
Jay Shultz with the Rosebud Volunteer Fire Department shared this photo on Facebook.
