Sunday morning fire engulfs downtown Marlin building
1/11
Robert Thomas Jr. of Marlin
2/11
Robert Thomas Jr. of Marlin
3/11
Guy Clemmons, The Marlin Democrat
4/11
Robert Thomas Jr. of Marlin
5/11
Robert Thomas Jr. of Marlin
6/11
Robert Thomas Jr. of Marlin
Witness stand by as firefighters work to put out the downtown Marlin fire.
7/11
Robert Thomas Jr
8/11
Robert Thomas Jr. of Marlin
9/11
Guy Clemmons, The Marlin Democrat
10/11
Guy Clemmons, The Marlin Democrat
11/11
Guy Clemmons, The Marlin Democrat
TxDOT Waco is also assisting with the closure of SH 7 through Marlin. Traffic is being detoured to SH 6, according to a TxDot tweet around 1:23 pm.
1
/
11
×
Robert Thomas Jr. of Marlin
