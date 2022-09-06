Skip Navigation
#UvaldeStrong: Texas teachers, students show love for Uvalde students on 1st day back in school since shooting
1/27
Waco ISD West Avenue Elementary
Waco ISD West Avenue Elementary
2/27
Lorena ISD
Lorena Elementary School
3/27
Lorena Elementary School
Lorena Elementary School
4/27
Midway Hewitt Elementary
Midway Hewitt Elementary
5/27
Midway Hewitt Elementary
Midway Hewitt Elementary
6/27
Midway Hewitt Elementary
Midway Hewitt Elementary
7/27
Waco ISD West Avenue Elementary
Waco ISD West Avenue Elementary
8/27
Lorena Middle School
Lorena Middle School
9/27
Midway Hewitt Elementary
Midway Hewitt Elementary
10/27
Midway Hewitt Elementary
Midway Hewitt Elementary
11/27
Waco ISD West Avenue Elementary
Waco ISD West Avenue Elementary
12/27
Midway Hewitt Elementary
Midway Hewitt Elementary
13/27
Belton ISD
Belton ISD Uvalde Administrators
14/27
Lorena ISD
Lorena Elementary School
15/27
Lorena Elementary School
Lorena Elementary School
16/27
Lorena Elementary School
Lorena Elementary School
17/27
Midway Hewitt Elementary
Midway Hewitt Elementary
18/27
Midway Hewitt Elementary
Midway Hewitt Elementary
19/27
Midway Hewitt Elementary
Midway Hewitt Elementary
20/27
Lorena Middle School
Lorena Middle School
21/27
Waco ISD West Avenue Elementary
Waco ISD West Avenue Elementary
22/27
Lorena Middle School
Lorena Middle School
23/27
Lorena Middle School
Lorena Middle School
24/27
Waco ISD West Avenue Elementary
Waco ISD West Avenue Elementary
25/27
Waco ISD West Avenue Elementary
Waco ISD West Avenue Elementary
26/27
(Waco ISD)
Hillcrest PDS students wearing maroon (Waco ISD)
27/27
(Waco ISD)
Hillcrest PDS Students wearing maroon (Waco ISD)
1
/
27
×
Lorena ISD
Waco ISD West Avenue Elementary
More
