Scam Alert ⚠️ Temple PD warns of rental property scam

A property was listed for rent on East Drive via Facebook Marketplace. When a renter visited the property, they learned it wasn't for up for rent at all.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is warning the public about a potential rental property scam that's being listed on Facebook Marketplace.

Police were made aware of the scam after a person notified them about a property that was listed for rent on East Drive. Police said the person visited the property, contacted the realtor before paying and learned the home wasn't up for rent.

Temple PD said it isn't aware of any victims who have been scammed yet.

To help the public identify potential rental or home buying scams, it said residents should be aware of:

The property owner/realtor does not want to meet in person

The property owner/realtor wants immediate move in, without ever seeing the property

The property owner/realtor asks for rent or a security deposit before signing a lease

The price is "questionably' low

The listing has several typos or excessive punctuation

There is no tenant screening process