'Could have easily been prevented': 5-year-old boy accidentally shot in leg in Waco

WACO, Texas — A 5-year-old boy is recovering after he was accidentally shot in the leg early Monday morning in Waco, according to the Waco Police Department.

Waco police say just before 12:30 a.m., the mother of the child put him in the backseat of the car in the 700 block of Reynolds Street. As she sat in her seat, she heard what sounded like a gunshot go off and then heard her son crying in the backseat, police said.

The mother told police she did not know or see an unsecured weapon inside the vehicle when she buckled her son in his seat.

The child was transported to to Baylor Scott & White at Hillcrest before being transferred to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple.

"If you choose to carry a firearm, it is your responsibility to secure the firearm in any and every way possible," Waco PD's Officer Garen Bynum said in a release. "Firearms are considered deadly weapons for a reason. This was a tragic accident that could have easily been prevented."

Bynum also said that the quick-thinking actions of an officer, who immediately placed a tourniquet on the boy's leg attributed to saving his life.

"We are thankful for the quick actions of our officer during this call," he said.

The investigation into the shooting incident is still ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.