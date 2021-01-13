Get involved in your community with Serve Temple

Serve Temple is for anyone who wants to have a voice in their community.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is looking for new members to become part of Serve Temple by joining one of their 16 boards and commissions.

Emily Parks, the public relations manager with the City of Temple, said this is a good way to participate in city government.

"Serve Temple is really an effort on the city's part and on the councils part to provide opportunities for our residents to be engaged, to be involved, and have a say in what they want for our community and our city as we move forward," Parks said.

They've adopted seven new boards and commissions and made several changes, such as separating police and fire to allow for a more in-depth look at those departments. They also added a Main Street advisory board and a Historic Preservation board, as well as a Youth Advisory commission to hear from them and ensure the city is growing and developing in a way that encourages young people to get involved.

"We're focused on inclusion on a number of factors, like age, race, sex, all of the different things that make our community so diverse," Parks said.

Serve Temple is for anyone who wants to have a voice in their community. There is an application process online and there you can see all the boards and commissions are outlined with details and meeting times, its purpose, as well as membership.

"Serving your community is so important to make sure that the place where you live is a place that you love, and this is an excellent opportunity for anyone to make that happen," Parks said.

City council will appoint members in February and then again in August.

To apply, visit the City of Temple website or click here.