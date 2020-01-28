TROY, Texas — The passenger in a truck that crashed head-on into another truck in Troy died on impact Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

George Weldon Collier, 63, of Troy was in a Nissan truck that crossed the double yellow line on Farm-to-Market Road 935 and ran into a Chevrolet truck coming from the other direction, DPS said.

Colby Eugene Collier, 25, who was driving the Nissan, was taken to Baylor Scott & White hospital for treatment.

Samantha Jo Allen, 28, who was driving the Chevy and her 27-year-old passenger were also taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

