Marlin to distribute bottled water at City Hall, time TBD

MARLIN, Texas — The City of Marlin is getting closer to having its water restored at the Water Plant. The repairs to the busted pipe is complete, but they are now working to thaw a frozen pump that's preventing the plant from producing water.

In the meantime, city officials are continuing to work on getting bottled water to residents who have none.

Marlin residents can go to City Hall to receive a case of water. The water is limited to one case per car and it's first-come first-serve.

If you received a case of water Thursday, you're asked to not return on Friday so that the water can help families that do not have any water at all.

Time of when the water will be distributed was not released, but officials say they will update residents later.