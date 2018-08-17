Here are the six things you need to know for Friday, August 17th.

1: Woodway Police need help finding three men accused of stealing wine from H-E-B stores across the area,

Surveillance shows the men driving away in a red passenger car and a silver S-U-V.

If you know who these men are please call police.

2: The second Twin Peaks trial has finally been set. Potential jurors are expected to be picked as early as Friday morning.

San Antonio Bandido, Tom Mendez, is scheduled to go on trial September 10th. He was originally set to go on trial later this month but his lawyers asked for a delay due to family issues.

Mendez has been charged with riot for the shooting that happened three years ago and claimed the lives on nine people.

3: Congressman John Carter is speaking at the Military Officers Association today in Killeen.

He will be at the Shiloh Inn on South WS Young Drive today at 11:30 a.m.

4: NBC stations are partnering with shelters across the nation for Clear the Shelter event, including right here in Central Texas,

On Saturday, August 18th, all pet adoption fees will be waived for cats and dogs one year and older.

Head to your local shelter and adopt a furry friend!

5: Today is the last day we are collecting school supplies for campuses across Temple ISD with our 'Fill the Bus' campaign.

Please drop supplies off at the station and we'll do the rest.

6: The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back.

We want to have a pep rally at your school to show off your school spirit. All you have to do is nominate your school on the KCEN Facebook page or send us a picture that shows us why your school has the most spirit on your Instagram page.

Texas Today will show up at your school on a Friday morning at six and show off your school spirit!

Our first school is Temple ISD next Friday.

Those are the six things you need to know.

