H-E-B assisting families across Southeast Texas, sent aid to Louisiana food banks

As communities begin to recover from the devastation left by Hurricane Laura's impact, H-E-B response teams have mobilized to provide food, water, and support.

TEXAS, USA — For 115 years, providing aid in times of need has been essential for H‑E‑B’s "Helping Here" philosophy that has assisted so many families and communities.

As communities across southeast Texas and Louisiana begin to recover from the devastation left by Hurricane Laura's impact, H-E-B response teams have mobilized to help those who need it.

"On Friday, the H-E-B Mobile Kitchen and a team of Partners deployed from San Antonio to take food and supplies to communities in southeast Texas. Over the coming days, H-E-B Partners will serve hot meals from the Mobile Kitchen and pass out needed items such as water and ice. The H-E-B Mobile Kitchen will setup and stage on the property at the corner of MacArthur Dr. and 28th Street in Orange. Throughout the coming days, the H-E-B Mobile Kitchen will pass out water, ice and serve hot meals for breakfast from 7-10 a.m. and dinner from 4-7 p.m.," stated H-E-B officials in a press release.

Officials at H-E-B say they are continuing to follow strict COVID protocols in their stores, as well as with relief response efforts in the community.

"At the Mobile Kitchen staging location, H-E-B Partners, wearing gloves and masks, will provide contactless service by loading meals and supplies into vehicles. People without vehicles must practice social distancing and wear masks or facial coverings when picking up supplies," said H-E-B officials.

H-E-B has also awarded more than $60,000 in monetary donations to support the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, Food Bank of Central Louisiana, and Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

"We will continue to stay close with these organizations to assess future needs throughout the recovery. To date, H-E-B has donated more than 125 pallets of water to food banks throughout the Gulf Coast and southeast Texas, distributed gift cards to people in impacted areas as well as provided support to evacuees across the state to help with the purchase of needed items," added H-E-B officials.

Additionally, H-E-B donated a truckload of snacks and more than 1,000 prepared sandwiches to the San Antonio Food Bank in support of evacuees sheltered in San Antonio.