Biden becomes 2nd president in a row who doesn't drink alcohol

The 46th president of the United States practices sobriety, and he's not alone.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Along with the 46th president of the United States, you can also call Joe Biden a teetotaler, or a person who does not drink.

According to the newly-elected president's own accounts, he abstains from the act that 85.6-percent of Americans admit to having tried at some point in their life.

According to the New York Times, a contributing factor in President Biden's not having picked up a drink is that one of his favorite uncles was a heavy drinker. The outlet also says his commute home to his family in Delaware every night kept the president out of "boozy social circuits."

It's about one of the only things President Biden has in common with outgoing President Donald Trump.

During a 2018 new conference, Trump talked about his lack-of drinking after Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's comments about drinking beer while going through the nomination process.

"I'm not a drinker. I can honestly say I've never had a beer in my life. It's one of my only good traits, I don't drink," Trump shared.

The former president went on to joke that he would be both a mess and the worst if he did add alcohol into the mix.

"Can you imagine if I had, what a mess I'd be? I'd be the world's worst," he joked.

The Associated Press reports, Trump's older brother, Fred Jr. died after struggling with alcoholism, and that was something he learned from.

And according to the American Addiction Centers, these presidents weren't alone in avoiding alcohol. The website states that William H. Harrison, Zachary Taylor, Millard Fillmore, Rutherford B. Hayes and William H. Taft all abstained from alcohol.