Some Texas voters reconsidering choice of candidate after President Trump pauses stimulus deal until after election

President Trump tweeted Tuesday the two sides could not reach a deal, and that he would pass a "major Stimulus Bill" immediately after he wins.

HOUSTON — Voters voiced their opinions on social media Tuesday after President Donald Trump tweeted he would hold off on further negotiations for a COVID-19 stimulus relief until after the election.

The president's tweet explained Democrats and Republicans could not reach a compromise on the total cost of the stimulus package. He tweeted late Tuesday that he wants to pass certain portions: $25 billion for airline workers and $135 billion for Paycheck Protection Program funds for small businesses.

President Trump tweeted the Democrats are asking for money not related to COVID-19, including funds he said would bail out "poorly run, high crime" states.

Some Texas voters announced their reconsideration for their presidential pick on social media.

Mayra Gamez, a 39-year-old from Galveston, said she was surprised at the president's position. Gamez, a Trump supporter who had to shut down her catering business after the virus decimated her profits, said she hoping the president will work to get a deal done.

“I thought he’d have a more compassion with people struggling economically," Gamez said. “I voted for you in 2016, so I’ve been for you. Now can you be for me?”

"If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now," President Trump tweeted Tuesday night.

“He’s got a rallying moment now, if he uses it properly," said University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus. “For the president, the time to get something done is now.”

Rottinghaus said people are relying on this relief, and that if the two sides cannot reach a deal, President Trump’s campaign will not be the only one to take a hit.