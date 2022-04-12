Bell Co. deputies: At least 15 to 20 homes damaged in Salado after confirmed tornado, debris scattered

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado on Twitter around 5:30 p.m.

SALADO, Texas — At least 15 to 20 homes were damaged during Tuesday's tornado in Salado, the Bell County Sheriff's Office told our sister station KVUE on Wednesday.

Most of the damage happened along FM 2843 and in a neighborhood along Southview Drive, according to Sgt. Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn said in a news conference Tuesday night that at least 23 people were injured, including one person who is in critical condition.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado on Twitter around 5:30 p.m., but did not say how strong it was or how long it churned on the ground.

Once it passed, some residents saw their homes damaged, including a family that was eating dinner when their roof ripped off, they told 6 News Reporter Darron Wallace.

No one in the family was injured, but they had to leave their house for the night because of the structural damage, they said.

Other homes were also damaged, which included roofs ripped off, snapped and uprooted trees, knocked-down fences and debris scattered across roads and land.

Residents in the area also saw hail, some the size of baseballs to golf balls.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.