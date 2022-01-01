Skip Navigation
A Different Cry
A Different Cry
'A different cry' | Mom describes heartbreak after finding 7-year-old son dead
Jeffery loved dressing in costumes and was full of energy. He was wearing a one-piece Batman pajama suit when he died, according to the autopsy.
A Different Cry
She was gone for 88 minutes and came back to a heartbreaking discovery. Her 10-year-old was dead.
Tami Charles' son, Seven Bridges, died by suicide in 2019. She said the bullying he encountered resulted in his death.
A Different Cry
She attempted suicide at 12 years old, but now she helps others cope with pain
Paige Gaines shares her purpose for helping others cope with their feelings. Three young people also give their perspective on how they deal with everyday life.
A Different Cry
Children are dying by suicide. These resources could help someone in need
There are resources available -- for all ages -- to help combat the problem.
A Different Cry
These are the names of about a dozen children who have died by suicide. There are thousands more.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that at least 3,600 children under the age of 13 died by suicide in the last two decades.
A Different Cry
A Different Cry
Local News
