50 Cent prepping to headline downtown San Antonio event

SAN ANTONIO — 50 Cent is set to perform in downtown San Antonio this month—one of the biggest musical acts to visit the Alamo City since the pandemic began more than a year ago, putting live music on hold.
The rapper (and newfound Texas resident) will be headlining "Night in New San Antonio" at Smoke BBQ + Skybar the evening of May 11 in a 21+ event billed to also feature DJs and food booths. Tickets will be $50 for general entry.
Smoke also recently played host to rapper and songwriter Nelly, who performed at the downtown venue last month.
More information on the Night in New San Antonio event can be found here.
