The annual fundraiser event Boots & Bandanas is back, with Leslie Drafflin, Kris Radcliffe as Emcees

BELTON, Texas — An event hosted by The Visionaries, the Boots & Bandanas event is back April 30th. The event will be benefiting Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.

The biennial event will be hosted at Schoepf's BBQ in Belton, located at 702 E Central Ave. From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., there will be barbecue, live music, and silent auctions to support the local children's hospital, according to event organizers

In terms of entertainment, this year’s event will feature multi-platinum country singer Tracy Byrd and Grammy award-winning artist Rick Trevino. KCEN News anchors, Leslie Draffin and Kris Radcliffe will be emceeing the event. Other major sponsors include Monteith Abstract & Title Company and PNC Bank, as stated by organizers.

“We’re so fortunate to have a premier children’s hospital in Temple, TX,” said Kristi Phillips, Board Chair of the Visionaries. “It’s exciting to see our community come together for a fun event to show support for McLane Children’s.”

Funds raised at past events have supported medical equipment, such as pediatric dialysis machines and a C-arm intraoperative imaging machine, as well as an additional transport ambulance, as stated by organizers.