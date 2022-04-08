First time in 146 years: 2024 total solar eclipse visible from Waco since 1878

The city is teaming up with Baylor University, the Lowell Observatory and Discovery to host a solar eclipse watch party event on April 8, 2024.

WACO, Texas — For the first time in 146 years, a total solar eclipse will be visible from the Waco area on April 8, 2024, according to a news release from the City of Waco. The last time this happened was 1878, the city said.

To celebrate, the city is teaming up with Baylor University, the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Ariz. -- one of the oldest observatories in the United States -- and Discovery to host a total solar eclipse watch party in two years.

The watch party "Eclipse Over Texas: Live from Waco" will happen the day of the eclipse in 2024 at Baylor's McLane Stadium where there will be celebrations, presentations from astronomers and educators, live telescope viewing of the eclipse, as well as a live stream for people who want to witness the astronomical event from all over the world.

Live telescope viewing is expected to start around 12:20 p.m. at the event. They anticipate the solar eclipse will be in totality around 1:38 p.m. and will last for a little over four minutes, almost double the time since the 2017 Great American Solar Eclipse event.

“The City of Waco looks forward to welcoming our residents and visitors in joining us in experiencing the 2024 total solar eclipse,” said Dillon Meek, Mayor of the City of Waco. “Waco offers numerous amenities and activities, and we encourage those participating in this historic event to make it a long weekend and enjoy all that Waco has to offer.”

Story continues below.

A solar eclipse is when the moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, blocking sunlight from hitting the Earth. While this happens, you'll be see the Sun's corona, or crown.

"It is hauntingly beautiful and, without doubt, one of the most awesome sights in all of nature," the American Astronomical Society described.

Story continues below.

As mentioned earlier, Waco will be able to see the total solar eclipse, thanks to its projected path stretching from Texas to Maine. Lucky for Central Texans, we are in its path of totality, meaning we will be able to see a full solar eclipse! The last time this astronomical event was visible from Waco was July 29, 1878, according to the City of Waco. The next time it will happen again is after the year 3000, the city continued.

The eclipse will be visible as a partial eclipse to everyone in North America, according to the American Astronomical Society.