Bluebonnet displays in full swing in Central Texas

From Austin to Fredericksburg, the colorful showcases are budding up all over the state.

TEMPLE, Texas — Bluebonnet season is in full bloom in Central Texas, and many are taking the opportunity to take family pictures or simply enjoy the beauty of Texas' state flower.

Chances to see the colorful wildflowers will be in full bloom this spring, as there are numerous events and destinations across the Lone Star State that are prime spots to get your fill of the blue beauties.

Austin is home to its own lovely spot, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Not only does the Center feature Texas' favorite flower, it is home to a whole host of native wildflowers including winecups, giant spiderworts and Indian paintbrushes.

The center hosts events throughout the season such as educational events for families, guided tours, fitness classes, evening music and more.

Space is limited for patrons of the wildflower center, so visitors are encouraged to make reservations. More information on the center can be found at wildflower.org/visit.

The City of Burnet, dubbed the "Bluebonnet Capital of Texas", hosts an entire festival dedicated to the the flowers every spring. The annual Bluebonnet Festival brings around 35,000 people to city each year and is full of activities for all ages such as a carnival, live music, food, shopping and more.

The 2023 parade will take place from April 7 to April 9 in Burnet.

Ennis, TX, designated as the Official Bluebonnet City of Texas, also hosts a Bluebonnet Festival each year, held along their famous Bluebonnet Trails.

Also featuring food, music and over 40 miles of walking trails through the flowers, the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival takes place from April 14-16, with the trails open through the entire month of April.

Fredericksburg, TX is home to America's largest wildflower farm, Wildseed Farms.

The 20-acre farm and vineyard features gardens of wildflowers, a walking trail, specialty shops and both a wine tasting room and "biergarten". Visitors can even shop for seeds to begin their own flower gardens at home.

Many other places around Texas are well-known as wildflower destinations in the state, such as the City of Brenham, who even has their own "Wildflower Watch" to inform visitors on when and where the best spots to see the blooms will be.

Near the Dallas area, parks such as Parkhill Prairie, White Rock Lake and Flagpole Hill are highly recommended by TexasHighways.com, and likewise Sandyland Sanctuary, Willow Waterhole Greenspace and the Houston Botanic Garden are popular choices as well.

Late March and early April is considered the best window for the famous flowers, and some experts expect the 2023 season to be an especially good year for bluebonnets.