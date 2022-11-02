x
Congressman Sessions to host town hall in West, TX

The town hall's goal is to put a spotlight on key issues and listen to locals' views, opinions, and concerns, according to a press release.

WEST, Texas — Residents of Texas' 17th Congressional District are invited to attend a May 14 town hall meeting hosted by Congressman Pete Sessions in West, Texas. 

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Community Center, located at 200 Tokio Rd., according to the city. The town hall's goal is to put a spotlight on key issues and listen to locals' views, opinions, and concerns, according to a press release.

Residents are encouraged to bring questions and suggestions to Congressman Sessions.

🚨Attention TX-17 Residents: Make sure to attend the Town Hall Meeting with Congressman Sessions tomorrow at 6pm-8pm! 🚨

Posted by Pete Sessions on Friday, May 13, 2022

For more information on the event, visit Congressman Sessions Facebook page, here. 

    

