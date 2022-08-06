Killeen residents send off paintings, other mementos for Uvalde victims' families

“This hit close to home and anytime there’s a tragedy like this, the community wants to inject some love into the situation."

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — Hand-painted murals by Killeen residents are headed to Uvalde Wednesday to show support for the families impacted by the deadly school shooting.

On May 24, a gunman opened fire in a classroom at Robb Elementary where he shot and killed 21 people -- 19 children and two teachers.

Organizers Nancy Rodriguez and her daughter-in-law Vickie Valladares wanted to show their support in some way; they decided to make 60 by 40 mural paintings of each of the children who died.

Valladares also made a painting for the husband of one of the teachers who died shortly after the tragedy. He died from a heart attack after he dropped off flowers at his wife's memorial, his family said.

Rodriguez has also been collecting mementos from other Killeen residents over the past week to give to the victims' families. Some items include wooden art pieces with each victim's name and audio recordings of the victim's voices inserted in a pillow.

Both Rodriguez and Valladares contacted the City of Killeen to see if they could help transport the mementos.

“This hit close to home and anytime there’s a tragedy like this, the community wants to inject some love into the situation,” said Janell J. Lewis Ford, Executive Director for Communications for the City of Killeen. “The City of Killeen will step up and help however we can.”

Rodriguez also said the Killeen community has also donated funding toward travel, gas and other expenses.