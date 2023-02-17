New class of Texas Hall of Fame Songwriters to be inducted

Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame show planned to honor 2023 class.

The 2023 class of Texas Hall of Fame Songwriters is set to be inducted at a star-studded show on Saturday, February 25th.

Tickets are available to the public and performers include Ernest, Kacey Musgraves, William Beckmann and more.

TxHSA is a non-profit organization that honors Texas songwriters.

This year's Hall of Fame Show will be held at ACL Live at Moody Theater in Austin.

This year's inductees include W.C. Clark, Rodney Clawson, Alejandro Escovedo, Radney Foster and Gary P. Nunn.

Ronnie Dunn will emcee. Last year’s inductees included Lefty Frizzell, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Mark James and Nanci Griffith. Other past inductees include the likes of Billy Gibbons, Cindy Walker, Guy Clark, Kris Kristofferson, Lyle Lovett, Willie Nelson, K.T. Oslin, and Townes Van Zandt, to name a few.

More from TxHSA about this year's inductees:

Born in San Antonio, Alejandro Escovedo has as eclectic a background and body of work as any rock artist of his generation. As comfortable performing with a string ensemble as he is with an amped-up power trio, and as likely to bare his soul in his lyrics as he is to display some serious rock & roll swagger, Escovedo had already played an important role in punk (with the Nuns), roots rock (the True Believers), and alt-country (Rank & File) before he launched a solo career that’s seen him work with everyone from Tony Visconti, John Cale to Bruce Springsteen

As a founding father of the progressive country music scene in Austin, Texas in the 1970’s, Gary P. Nunn helped change the face of popular music. With a career spanning half a century – and no plans for stopping anytime soon – Nunn is a proud ambassador for the state of Texas, singing about his love of everything Texas in dance halls around the state and on concert stages around the world. His extraordinary gifts as a prolific songwriter and performer have established Gary P. Nunn as an icon of Lone Star music and earned him the respect of his peers and the admiration of countless country music fans worldwide.

Radney Foster established himself as a solo artist in the early 90’s with his critically acclaimed release Del Rio, Texas 1959. Foster has written eight number one hit singles. His discography contains countless cuts by artists ranging anywhere from country (Keith Urban, The Chicks, Brooks and Dunn, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) to contemporary (Marc Broussard, Hootie & The Blowfish, Kenny Loggins, Los Lonely Boys, George Benson) and his songs have sold 50 million copies worldwide. A friend and mentor to Texas musicians, he has written and produced songs for and with Guy Clark, Jack Ingram, Randy Rogers, Cory Morrow, Sunny Sweeney, Roger Creager, Pat Green, Josh Abbott, Cody Johnson, Lee Roy Parnell, William Beckmann, Wade Bowen, Deryl Dodd, and many others. He produced the first three Randy Rogers Band albums, and they recently reunited to produce Homecoming.

Born in Gruver, Texas, Rodney Clawson left his farming career in Gruver to become a full time songwriter. The work ethic created from farming helped him become a successful songwriter. Clawson co-wrote “Amarillo Sky” for Jason Aldean in addition to 24 other #1 songs. In 2008, he received Country Music Association’s Single of the Year for George Strait’s “I Saw God Today” and has won BMI and NSAI’s Songwriter of the Year multiple times.