The event is free!

TEMPLE, Texas — Get ready for Summer Sizzle, a free community block party event happening in Downtown Temple on Friday, Aug. 6.

The event kicks off in the afternoon with a job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Then, there will be food trucks, an outdoor market and live music, starting at 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

The event is happening at the Santa Fe Plaza.

Again, admission is free! Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

6 News is a proud partner of this event.