Waco's new Topgolf is one-of-three in the country

Topgolf opened in Waco on Friday and there are just three in the country like it.

WACO, Texas — Bummed about that tee time that got rained out on Friday? No biggie. Topgolf is now open in Waco, just a little over a year since it was announced.

This Topgolf has 30 climate-controlled hitting bays, a nine-hole putt-putt course, a full restaurant and bar, open-air seating area, fire-pits, live performances and more, making it unique.

There are only two other venues like it in the country. One is in Augusta, Georgia and the other is in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

When you use the hitting-bays, you can play different games with your friends, make it fun for kids with an Angry Birds themed game, or even play iconic golf courses like St. Andrews or Pebble Beach.

"It's a great place," Travis Baucom, a Waco local, said. "There are a good amount of bays. This is going to be a great asset for the city of Waco."

The area that this Topgolf resides in will soon be home to a Main Event and a Cinemark that will completely renovate that area of Waco and give families plenty of weekend activities.

General manager of the Waco venue, Marisa Gilliam, says that Waco is the smallest city to receive a Topgolf but that the company didn't want to miss out on the expansion of the town. She is born and raised here and is excited to help bring a location to her hometown.

"My love of Topgolf and Waco gets to come together and I think this is going to be great for this city," she said. I think Topgolf is perfect for this community. This is new and different and lends itself to a lot of different things."

Reservations are available seven days out for guests to book prior to visiting the venue, but walk-ins are welcome.

The bays cost $25 to $45 per hour depending on what time and day you come. To play putt-putt, it's just $5 per person and free on Mondays. On Tuesdays, it is half-priced for the hitting bays all day long.