The Internet Reacts | A California High School football team goes viral for 'slave auction' TikTok

A TikTok video has gone viral showing River Valley High School students in California hosting a live slave auction. In the video you see the football players pretending to auction off their fellow black teammates.

Yuba City’s River Valley football team shown in locker room, reenacting a slave auction while three black teenagers stand shirtless in front of a crowd. THIS is why it’s important to educate the youth. THIS is why history is important. #football #ThisIsAmerica pic.twitter.com/5XT67lPROA — Carson (@cynicalcarson) October 1, 2022

In a statement to CNN, Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent Doreen Osumi called the video “unacceptable” and “deeply offensive.” She also announced that the students involved had been barred from playing for the remainder of the football season due to violations of the student-athlete code of conduct. The varsity team currently lacks sufficient players to compete in forthcoming games. As a result, the rest of the season is canceled.

Osumi also told CNN that some students would be facing disciplinary action.

“At this time, the District and site administration are working in earnest to identify lessons and programs to help our student body learn from this situation,” she went on. “When students find humor in something that is so deeply offensive, it tells me that we have an opportunity to help them expand their mindset to be more aware, thoughtful and considerate of others.”

This is not the first and neither will it be the last time videos like these resurface on the internet. It will be very interesting to see what the school does as it works to take action.