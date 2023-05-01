x
Animals

Cameron Park Zoo welcomes new baby dik-dik

Credit: Cameron Park Zoo
A female dik-dik was born at the Cameron Park Zoo on April 19, 2023.

WACO, Texas — The Cameron Park Zoo welcomed a new baby dik-dik (a species of small antelope) born on April 19.

The female baby was born to mom Hinata, who is over a year old, and dad Velcro, who just turned 4 years old.

The zoo said this is the first time the zoo successfully bred this species of dik-dik.

"This new calf’s birth was based on an SSP (Species Survival Plan) breeding recommendation and the collaborative work zoos do to maintain a genetically diverse and self-sustaining population of a particular species in captivity," the zoo said in a statement.

The last dik-dik calf born at the zoo was in 2003.

Visitors can now see the new baby at the zoo with her mother.

