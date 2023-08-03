New 'giant' spider species discovered in Australia

The endangered "Euoplos dignitas" has been named by scientists for its "impressive size and nature".

QUEENSLAND, Australia — Move over dingoes, there may be a new apex predator Down Under.

Scientists in Australia have discovered a new, rare species of spider described by the Queensland Museum as "giant".

Euoplos dignitas, a newly discovered species of Golden trapdoor spider, is native to Central Queensland, making its home in the soil of woodland habitats in the interior of the northeastern state.

Museum scientists say the spider was named after the Latin word for "dignity" or "greatness", a name that is meant to reflect "the impressive size and nature" of the new species. It is also an homage to Project DIG, whose support the Museum says is vital to understand the biodiversity of Queensland.

Euoplos dignitas has only been found in a few places throughout Queensland so far, according to the Museum, and has lost much of its habitat to land clearing. Due to this, scientists say that the new species is likely an endangered one.

According to Britannica.com, most types of trapdoor spiders are around one inch, or 2.5 centimeters long, with relatively short legs. While the Museum has not stated exactly how big Euoplos dignitas is, they have described it as "giant" compared to other similar species.

Trapdoor spiders get their name from how they catch prey, by building burrows in the ground covered by hinged doors. The spiders catch food by springing from the doors to grab unlucky insects that pass by the doors.

Trapdoor spiders are mostly tropical and are not venomous, although their bites can still be painful.

Scientists with Queensland Museum Network say that naming the new species is an exciting prospect, and will mean that the spider can be "known to everyone and can be protected".