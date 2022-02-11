Kick off the Holiday season with the Yuletide Tour of Homes in Temple

Tickets are currently available for the Yuletide Tour of Homes. All proceeds go to the Temple Children's Museum.

TEMPLE, Texas — Forget the turkey and the stuffing, let's get to the Christmas trees and mistletoe with the fourth annual Yuletide Tour of Homes.

Look forward to seven houses across Temple that'll be decked out in Holiday decorations.

At each location, you'll also be able to take part in a raffle, where you have the chance to win two prizes.

Kathryn Hermans, a founding member of the Temple Children's Museum, will have her house on display this year.

"My house has a few hidden surprises," Hermans said. "Mrs. Claus might make an appearance."

Harmans already has nine trees up throughout her house, and expects to have many more.

Each room is decorated with a different theme. One theme is robots because her son is in the field of robotics, while another is all about Santa Claus.

Hermans said she'll also have a hot cocoa bar.

"This can be a great chance for people to gather inspiration for their own designs too," she said.

Seleese Thompson, a member of the Temple Children's Museum board, said she agrees.

"People in the community are going to get to learn the history and the decorations of those locations and homes," Thompson said.

The homes include the Dr. Arthur Caroll Scott Cabin, the Wilson house and more.

"Hopefully we'll have someone to give you a tour of that cabin while you're there as well," Hermans said.

If you're looking to buy tickets, you can go the Temple Children's Museum.

You also have the chance to win free tickets to the event here.