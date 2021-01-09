TWC announces a new childcare program for families in need.

Service Industry Recovery program will offer qualifying parents up to 12 months of free childcare.

BELTON, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has started a new program to assist parents in specific service-related industries with childcare funding.

The Service Industry Recovery (SIR) program provides parents with 12 months of free childcare as they reenter the workforce. To qualify for the program, at least one parent must work in TWC approved service industries.

Approved TWC industries include jobs in the field of entertainment, art, recreation, accommodation and food services, and retail.

TWC is hoping that the new program will help combat service-industry staff shortages.