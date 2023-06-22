Bell County veteran to run for U.S. Congress

Mack Latimer was formerly stationed at Fort Hood, and announced he will run for U.S. Congress in Texas' 31st Congressional District.

BELTON, Texas — There is a new candidate in the running for the United States Congress.

Mack Latimer, a Bell County veteran, has declared his candidacy for the United States Congress in Texas' 31st Congressional District.

Latimer is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and served in the 3rd Cavalry Regiment while stationed at Fort Hood.

Latimer served as Chair of the Bell County Republican Party until June, when he resigned ahead of his announcement for candidacy.

Mack released a statement announcing his Congressional run:

“Real Texas Conservatives never back down from a fight; they dig their heels in and stand by their convictions," read the statement. "With over two decades in Congress and little to show for it, our current Congressman’s inaction has demonstrated that he is not up for the challenge, nor ready for the fight ahead. Today, I am declaring my candidacy for US Congress to bring the Texas Conservative fight back to Washington.”

The current representative for Texas' 31st Congressional District is Rep. John Carter who has served in his seat since 2003, according to Congress.gov. His seat is up for election in 2024.

For more information on Latimer and his candidacy, visit MackLatimer.com.