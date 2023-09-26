City of Waco announces new Director of Cameron Park Zoo

Brendan Wiley, who has served at numerous other zoos across the U.S. will take over the role beginning Nov. 27.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco has announced the new Director of the Cameron Park Zoo.

Brendan Wiley, who has served at numerous other zoos across the United States, will take over the role beginning on Nov. 27, 2023.

According to the City of Waco, Wiley was chosen after an extensive search process where a review committee made of members of the City of Waco, Cameron Park Zoological Society and a member of another Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)-accredited zoo conducted a "rigorous and thorough" evaluation of qualified candidates.

According to the City, the committee found that Wiley's skills, experiences and expertise prepared him to "successfully guide the Cameron Park Zoo in its next phase of growth".

Wiley reportedly began his career in zoos in 1994 as a zookeeper at the Kansas City Zoo, where he worked with a wide variety of animals, including birds, sea lions and elephants. The City of Waco said Wiley was responsible for nearly half of the 121-acre zoo's staff and animal collection by the end of his time in the role.

Wiley reportedly left the Kansas City Zoo in 2005 to become the Executive Director of Animal Haven, a nonprofit animal shelter in the Kansas City Metropolitan Area, where he was responsible for fundraising, fiscal responsibility and "organizational optimization through programmatic development".

Wiley became Director of the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center in 2010, where attendance has reportedly grown by 159% and the operating budget has increased by 267% since his arrival. Wiley also supported the zoo's re-accreditation with the AZA.

“The City of Waco is confident that the Cameron Park Zoo’s success, along with its exceptional animal care and management standards, will continue to flourish under {Wiley's} leadership," said Waco City Manager Bradley Ford. "We are excited to welcome Brendan to Waco. Additionally, I want to thank Deputy Zoo Director Duane Hills for his leadership in serving as the Interim during this process.”

“The Zoological Society appreciates the collaboration in this process and is excited about the selection of Brendan Wiley," said Cameron Park Zoological Society Board President Nancy Lacy. "His background and experience are a strength to this leadership role, and I look forward to the work we get to do together.”

Deputy Zoo Director Duane Hills has served as Interim Director at the Cameron Park Zoo since previous Director Johnny Binder retired in March of 2023.