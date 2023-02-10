Waco family holding City of Waco accountable for killing dog

The family's attorney, Bradrick J. Collins, is seeking compensation for property damage and emotional distress.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Cassandra Page and Matt Vasquez are continuing to seek justice after Waco Police shot and killed their dog, Finn, in June 2023.

"Our lives haven't been the same since," Page explained.

The shooting happened Saturday, June 3, at 3:17 p.m. when police were dispatched to a burglary call and entered "3204 N. 20th A St." into their address system, but then it reportedly autocorrected to "3204 N. 20th St.," which is the address officers responded to.

After this, police arrived at Page and Vasquez's home. The news release states that a dog "acted more aggressively" and lunged at an officer twice. The second time the dog allegedly lunged, the officer shot the dog, identified as Finn, police said.

"It's just heartbreaking," Page said. "He didn't deserve to die for someone else's mistake."

Waco Police explained how they were regretful of the outcome of their response that resulted in the death of Finn.

Page and Vasquez are now filing a lawsuit against the City to get some sort of justice.

"I want us to have a trial by jury," Page continued. "I want to look those people in the face and I want them to apologize to our family. I want to see everybody involved and I want them to know that I'm not going to let this go under the rug."

Page and Vasquez's lawyer, Bradrick Collins, told 6 News the police were in violation of the Texas Tort Claims Act.

"The Texas Tort Claims Act provides recovery for the loss of property," Collins explained. "The dog was their property so the City owes this family."

Collins says he and the City are currently in what is called a "discovery phase" to find relevant information to help with the investigation.

"We're focusing primarily on the reasonableness and the use of force," Collins said. "We understand there's been a miscommunication as a result of the City GPS system. We will get more information to see how that was caused."

Collins believes the officer wasn't in any kind of physical danger whatsoever and to draw a service weapon and kill Finn was over the top.

"I'm working every day with our lawyer to make sure that justice is served for Finn," Page added. "He died a hero and he died taking a bullet that probably could have been me."