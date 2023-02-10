'The system is completely broken' | Central Texas mother fights for new motorized wheelchair for 9-year-old daughter

Ainsley Barber's current wheelchair has become a hazard. The request for a new one has been denied by medical insurance multiple times.

Example video title will go here for this video

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A Central Texas mother is continuing to advocate for her 9-year-old daughter, Ainsley Barber, who is in desperate need of a motorized wheelchair replacement.

The Barber family says their request for a new chair has been denied by medical insurance multiple times. However, that isn't stopping Ainsley's mother, Stacie Barber, from trying to get help and answers.

Ainsley Barber was born at 33 weeks with hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy. Her speech and ability to walk has been affected, so the 9-year-old relies on her motorized wheelchair.

"Those are her legs, and that is her freedom," Stacie Barber said.

Ainsley Barber's current wheelchair is falling apart and is malfunctioning.

"They weren't going to be able to transport Ainsley to school with that wheelchair because it's a hazard because it turns on," Stacie Barber said.

Now the Barber family is on the hunt for a new wheelchair, but it comes with a hefty price tag of over $12,000.

"It's a lot," Stacie Barber added. "It's an astronomical amount."

Hoping to get some help, Stacie Barber is not getting too far with their medical insurance coverage.

"The State of Texas has denied her insurance five times, and I think that's where my problem lies," Stacie Barber explained.

Stacie Barber says Blue Cross Blue Shield won't budge because, despite the chair's condition, she does have a chair, meaning they won't cover a wheelchair related expense.

"They will not budge because she has a pre-existing condition," Stacie Barber said.

Stacie Barber says her insurance even offered to cover crutches despite Ainsley's inability to walk.

"The system is completely broken," Barber added. "My daughter shouldn't have to wait."

Barber calls the situation heartbreaking.

"It makes me feel completely defeated," Barber said. "I just I feel like I don't exist, like her story doesn't matter, like she doesn't matter, but that's so far from the truth. She's absolutely amazing. She deserves the world. If I have to just keep on advocating for this new wheelchair or just for insurance itself, I will."

Stacie Barber is still staying persistent and not giving up. The mother of nine is going through all the avenues she can to help her daughter, who smiles every time she is able to adventure.

"I am her voice," Stacie Barber said. "If I don't advocate for my daughter, then nobody's going to."

There is an active GoFundMe to raise money for the new wheelchair cost. You can click here to donate. Barber has raised just under $10,000.

While Barber is extremely thankful for every penny, she says it's not just about the money, rather how difficult this entire process has been for the family.

The Barber family has asked for several grants and has written to the governor. They encourage other parents in the same situation to do so as well.