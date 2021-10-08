Killeen animal shelter offering free adoptions this weekend

The shelter says it has 144 kennels but is housing more than 200 animals at this time.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Animal Shelter is offering free pet adoptions this weekend as the shelter is over capacity.

The shelter said it has 144 kennels, yet has more than 200 animals under its care right now. As a result, the shelter is asking community members to adopt a pet, foster or volunteer to help with the overflow of pets.

Animals that are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped will be available for free adoptions on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10. The shelter, located at 3118 Commerce Drive, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 10.

For more information, visit the Killeen Animal Services website.