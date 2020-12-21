Burglar broke into Salado Post Office overnight and went through packages

Similar cases have been reported across Central Texas

SALADO, Texas — A burglar got into the Salado Post Office during the overnight hours and rifled through packages just days before Christmas. It's unclear right now what or how much the burglar was able to steal.

Inspectors for the U.S. Postal Service are leading the investigation into the case. Salado's Chief of Police said the inspectors mentioned that this has happened at several other postal locations around the area. There is no confirmation that the cases are all connected.