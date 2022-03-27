Cha Community brings unique flavor to downtown Temple

“Boba Tea is very yummy, and it may be new to some people. You may not have heard of it before, but it is always good to try out something new," said Devin Li, co-owner of Cha Community-Temple. Every drink is made from scratch using loose leaf tea.

Li and his wife first are the owners of Cha Community-Temple. They got their start at the downtown farmers market in Waco, eventually growing into a store in 2020. They opened in Temple two weeks ago.



"We saw the growth in downtown Temple and we wanted to be a part of that community and growth, and also continue our mission and living out our values in our neighboring city."



Seeing that there were not to many Chinese and Taiwanese restaurants, the young entrepreneur wanted to add a unique flavor to Central Texas.



"We are just really passionate about community and wanted to create a company that serves what we love from Asia, with a mission on creating community," said Li.



A company that cares about the community and bridging cultures.



“We have an awesome team culture. We are trying to invest and be a part of the community and not just a business to make money," said Li.