Early voting numbers looking low in some Central Texas counties

Local expert says it may have something to do with the Election Integrity Protection Act of 2021.

TEXAS, USA — The end of early voting for the mid-term elections is near but the number of participating voters is looking a bit low in Bell and McClennan County.

According to the Texas Secretary of State's website, on the eighth day of early voting, 25% of eligible voters cast their ballot early in McLennan County in 2018. But this year, that number is just over 18%.

In Bell County, more than 21% of people voted at this time in 2018, compared to the over 16% seen so far this election cycle.

"Here in McLennan County, it actually seems like we've seen several thousand people less to this day during the 2018 election. I'm not even sure why," Mclennan County elections administrator Jared Goldsmith explained.

Waco diversity and inclusion expert George Harrison says new election laws in Texas may be the reason for the drop off.

Senate Bill 1 which is also known as the 'Election Integrity Protection Act,' passed in 2021. Here's a list of the few changes included in the bill.

Creates new paperwork & expands oath for voter assistance.

Sets new rules for poll watchers

Adds ID requirements for mail-in voting

Sets new hours for early voting

Bans drive-thru voting & 24-hour voting

Creates criminal penalty for some mail-in ballot applications

Harrison says potential voters may be intimidated by these new changes and unaware of how much it may or may not impact them casting their vote.

"I think there's been so much controversy over the voting and changes in the voting restrictions, especially here in Texas. People are a little confused as to what they can and cannot do. I think they just don't know what to expect," Harrison shared.

In a press release released not long after SB 1 passed, Governor Greg Abbott said creating this bill was meant to actually help those looking to vote.

"Senate Bill 1 ensures trust and confidence in our elections system — and most importantly, it makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat," said Governor Abbott.

Bell County election administrator Desi Roberts is hoping those who haven't cast their ballot yet to do so and look into the recent changes. They may or may not impact how Texans vote in these mid terms.

"Here in Bell County, voting is the epitome of preserving our democracy. We are treating elections at the high level of security. We are reintroducing to the voters the confidence that the election is going to be safe and transparent," Roberts said.

In-person early voting ends at 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 4. General election voting takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Polling locations in Bell County can be found here.